Home  >  News

Family of slain OFW disappointed with killer's sentence

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 01:27 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Kuwaiti teen is sentenced for the murder of Filipino migrant worker Jullebee Ranara. This development was welcomed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. but not by the Ranara family. Joyce Balancio has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 15, 2023
Read More:  Jullebee Ranara   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   OFW   Kuwait  