Marcos Jr. urged to appoint new CHR officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2022 11:42 PM

President Marcos Jr. is urged to appoint new members of the country's human rights commission. The agency's caretaker says their operations have been affected ever since the posts of the chairman and the commissioners became vacant in may. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 16, 2022
