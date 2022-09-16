Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday said it hoped its 2023 budget would increase to sustain its operations.

According to a briefer, the CHR got some P1.6 billion for 2023 under the National Expenditure Program submitted by the Department of Budget and Management to Congress.

"All in all, if we were to compare the budget of CHR this current year to next year, there would be a decline of P118.32 million or a total of 12 percent in terms of percentage," CHR Executive Director Jacqueline De Guia said.

“Napakaimportante talaga sa amin yung (maintenance and other operating expenses), maibalik man lang yun sa previous levels,” she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It's important that our maintenance and other operating expenses be at least restored to previous levels.)

The CHR's regional offices cover around 8 provinces each and responding to reports of rights violations "entail having to travel 3 to 5 hours at the minimum," De Guia noted.

“Kailangan ng sasakyan, kailangan ng gas para sa mga sasakyan, kailangan namin ng communication expense para naman sa panahon ng pandemya, we are accessible pa din,” she said.

(We need cars, we need gas, we need communication expenses to remain accessible amid a pandemic.)

“Naglunsad kami ng electronic lawyering services, yan yung Tanggol Karapatan, at may 24/7 hotline kami including na rin yung amin active social media platform,” she added.

(We launched an electronic lawyering service called Tanggol Karapatan, and we have a 24/7 hotline and an active social media platform.)

An increase in CHR's budget will also allow it to pursue several initiatives, De Guia said.

“The National Inquiry on Climate Change, very relevant yan ngayon sa usapin ng mga sakuna, ng mga typhoons, and we have come up with a lot of recommendations, and gusto sana namin magkaroon ng learning sessions tungkol dito,” she said.

(The National Inquiry on Climate Change is relevant when talking about disasters and typhoons, and we have come up with a lot of recommendations, we want learning sessions on this.)

De Guia also said the agency also wanted to offer more certificate courses on human rights for civil servants and the public.

“And then of course, meron yung sinasabing national preventive mechanism. Bahagi kasi yan ng commitment ng Philippine government na magtalaga ng isang ahensya na bibisita sa mga piitan with a non-adversarial approach ‘no, and that will again entail expenses,” she said.

(And then of course, we have a national preventive mechanism. This is part of the Philippine government's commitment to create an agency that will visit jails with a non-adversarial approach, and that will again entail expenses.)

— TeleRadyo, 16 September 2022

