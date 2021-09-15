Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A low pressure area off Eastern Samar is forecast to cross the landmass of Visayas later Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance was last estimated 135 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Anna Clauren.

It has a low chance of developing into a storm, but it will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol region, Clauren added.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the ICTZ or localized thunderstorms, Clauren added.