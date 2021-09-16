Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— Some 328,000 violators of minimum health and safety protocols were accosted during the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

The police force released the figures as the region shifted to Alert Level 4 under a new scheme that allows for greater economic activity.

"Naga-average ng 12,600 per day. 'Yan ay dito po sa Metro Manila," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told Teleradyo.

(It's averaging 12,600 per day. That's here in Metro Manila.)

The violations were recorded from Aug. 21 to Sept. 15, he added.

Of the total number of violators, Eleazar said 59 percent were warned, 36 percent were fined and 5 percent were charged.

"Despite of the effort sa mga police natin, talagang masasabing andami pa rin nating mga violators," he said.

(Despite of the effort of our police, we can say there are still many violators.)

As the capital region shifted to Alert Level 4 Thursday, the PNP chief urged the public to follow minimum health standards.

"Sa pagpapatupad nito, lalo na’t sasabihin natin na marami nang bukas na industries [at] establishments, ating pakiusap sa ating mga kababayan, hindi na natin sila mache-check na sa kanilang mga travel, sa kanilang movements, but we are requesting for them na ‘pag nasa labas, sundin ang mga required protocols," he said.

(In its implementation, especially that many industries and establishments are now open, we are requesting the public to follow the required protocols because could not check their travel and movements.)