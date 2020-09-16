PNP demoralized by reshuffle? Only one official, says chief

The recent reshuffle of officials in the Philippine National Police (PNP) had “demoralized” only one person, the leader of the 210,000-strong force said Wednesday.

Reacting to claims of demoralization in the police ranks, PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said, “I haven’t heard of it.”

“If there was demoralization, there was only one or two persons. I think there is only one person who was demoralized because he was not able to understand the reorganization of PNP,” he told ANC.

Cascolan said he was referring to Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, who was recently offered to be assigned at the Southern Luzon Directorate for Integrated Police Operation (DIPO).

“It’s not even a demotion. It’s even a 2-star position for him. He will also be a 3-star then, that’s the DIPO,” said the PNP chief.

Ferro opted to remain as the Central Visayas police chief until further notice. “He asked for it,” said Cascolan.

He said he earlier reshuffled 11 or 12 PNP officials due to the retirement of some of their colleagues. He said he also transferred 2 or 3 officers so he could put “the right person for the right job.”

He denied that the revamp targeted those loyal to his predecessors, Generals Archie Gamboa and Oscar Albayalde.

For instance, Cascolan said Ferro “is my man.”

“I have a lot of people under Gen. Albayalde and Gen. Gamboa. I will tell you, they are at the right position right now. I promoted them,” he said.

“We need people that are snappy, good and has that moral ascendancy, and at the same time, service reputation to lead,” he added.

Cascolan, however, said he cancelled a “midnight appointment” by Gamboa concerning the PNP's health service. He declined to name the officials involved, saying they were "also a victim.”

"There are a lot more officers too that deserve to be promoted or deserve to have the position," he said.

"All officers come and go. They know for a fact that when we have already served and we are being assigned for promotion, that will be good for us and we always follow orders."

ANC, Sept. 16, 2020