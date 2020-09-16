Home  >  News

PH gov't rejects UN rights chief's call to end drug war policies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 11:06 PM

The Duterte administration rejected the United Nations Human Rights chief's call to end the drug war policies that resulted in deaths. This, as the government asserts there is no truth to allegations of state-sanctioned killings in the Philippines.

But the government admits numerous circumstances have slowed down their own investigation into deadly drug war operations. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 16, 2020
 
