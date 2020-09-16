Home  >  News

Limited access to gov't officials' SALNs alarms FOI law advocates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 11:09 PM

Advocates of freedom of information in the Philippines sound the alarm over the government's move to restrict public access to the Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of government officials.

They say, the Ombudsman's circular is a major blow to transparency and accountability. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 16, 2020
