Health expert proposes staggered business hours: 'Para 'di sabay-sabay pumapasok'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 16 2020 12:20 PM
Maricar Limpin, health expert, staggered business hour opening, Philippines COVID-19 response, TeleRadyo
- /news/09/16/20/duterte-to-decide-on-public-transport-distancing-policy
- /news/09/16/20/heath-expert-huwag-munang-masyadong-umasa-sa-bakuna-laban-sa-covid-19
- /video/news/09/16/20/pnp-demoralized-by-reshuffle-only-one-official-says-chief
- /life/09/16/20/cristalle-belo-marks-fourth-wedding-anniversary-with-husband
- /business/09/16/20/converge-ict-to-deploy-nokias-fiber-solutions-for-broadband-expansion-in-mindanao