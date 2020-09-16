Dozens evacuate as Leon triggers landslides in Cebu

Dozens of people fled from their homes as tropical storm Leon spawned landslides in Cebu City, a local official said Wednesday.

Landslides hit 4 of the city's 80 barangays so far and authorities were still waiting for the status report of 31 villages, said Ramil Ayuman, officer in charge of the local disaster office.

Watch his full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 16, 2020