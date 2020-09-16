Home  >  News

Dozens evacuate as Leon triggers landslides in Cebu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 08:12 AM

Dozens of people fled from their homes as tropical storm Leon spawned landslides in Cebu City, a local official said Wednesday. 

Landslides hit 4 of the city's 80 barangays so far and authorities were still waiting for the status report of 31 villages, said Ramil Ayuman, officer in charge of the local disaster office. 

TeleRadyo, Sept. 16, 2020 
