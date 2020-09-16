Calabarzon top cop Danao eyed as next NCRPO chief

The head of the Philippine National Police said Wednesday he was considering the chief of its Calabarzon unit to head the Metro Manila police.

Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. "has done good" in leading the Calabarzon police chief and is "very competent", said PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

ABS-CBN sources say Danao, a former chief of the Manila police, might also be transferred to the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

"Whether it's CIDG or NCR, it's good. But I would rather choose him for NCR because he's better in leading the NCRPO," Cascolan told ANC.

Cascolan, in the same interview, said Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas "deserves" a promotion.

"I think he has to be up at the Directorial Staff or a certain position that is for most especially for him... He is an expert most especially with regard to training of personnel and training of recruits," he said.

Both Sinas and Danao are "capable of leading men... [and] capable of giving accomplishments," the PNP chief added.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sack Sinas, even while Luzon was, at the time, still under strict lockdown.

Sinas in July also made headlines over his viral confrontation with the family of a retired officer that he and his men asked to leave from a government compound in Taguig City.

ANC, Sept. 16, 2020