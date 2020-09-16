Calabarzon top cop Danao eyed as next NCRPO chief
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 16 2020 11:18 AM | Updated as of Sep 16 2020 12:08 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Debold Sinas, police, PNP, Sinas promotion, Camilo Cascolan, Philippine National Police, NCRPO, Calabarzon police, PRO 4A, Vicente Danao
- /video/news/09/16/20/health-expert-proposes-staggered-business-hours-para-di-sabay-sabay-pumapasok
- /video/news/09/16/20/pnp-demoralized-by-reshuffle-only-one-official-says-chief
- /life/09/16/20/cristalle-belo-marks-fourth-wedding-anniversary-with-husband
- /business/09/16/20/converge-ict-to-deploy-nokias-fiber-solutions-for-broadband-expansion-in-mindanao
- /sports/09/16/20/nba-no-quit-nuggets-oust-clippers-in-upset-face-lakers-in-west-finals