Home  >  News

TV Patrol

4 patay sa bumagsak na helicopter ng PH Air Force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 08:34 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Apat ang kumpirmadong patay matapos bumagsak ang isang helicopter sa bayan ng Lantawan, Basilan nitong Miyerkoles ng hapon. Ayon sa mga awtoridad, bumagsak ang helicopter ng Philippine Air Force sa gitna ng masamang panahon. Nagpa-Patrol, Queenie Casimiro. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 16 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   helicopter   chopper crash   Air Force   Lantawan   Basilan  