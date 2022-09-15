Home > News Gatchalian believes DepEd laptop project has 'no legal basis' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:31 PM | Updated as of Sep 15 2022 11:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Senate probers uncovered more questionable aspects in the purchase of allegedly overpriced but underpowered laptops by the Department of Education. The chair of the panel investigating the issue said the P2.4-billion purchase had no legal basis because it lacked a key document. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight DepEd Department of Education laptop PS-DBM Senate /entertainment/09/16/22/danica-sotto-marc-pingris-expecting-another-baby-boy/news/09/16/22/800-pinoys-stranded-on-island-over-dispute-with-us-contractor-official/news/09/16/22/estudyanteng-pumapasok-nang-naka-unicycle-umani-ng-papuri/news/09/16/22/postponing-barangay-sk-polls-doesnt-make-sense/spotlight/09/16/22/climate-change-likely-worsened-pakistan-floods