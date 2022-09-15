Home  >  News

Gatchalian believes DepEd laptop project has 'no legal basis'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:31 PM | Updated as of Sep 15 2022 11:45 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Senate probers uncovered more questionable aspects in the purchase of allegedly overpriced but underpowered laptops by the Department of Education. The chair of the panel investigating the issue said the P2.4-billion purchase had no legal basis because it lacked a key document. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DepEd   Department of Education   laptop   PS-DBM   Senate  