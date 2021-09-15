Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Magpapatuloy ang vaccination rollout sa bayan ng San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte kahit nasunog ang daan-daang COVID-19 vaccines noong nakaraang linggo.

Ayon kay San Nicolas acting mayor Edistio Valdez, may mga bagong delivered na bakuna mula sa provincial government.

"Malakas ang suporta ng provincial government. May mga bagong delivered na vaccines ngayon. Sana ngayon araw na ito magro-rollout ng vaccination," aniya sa panayam sa Teleradyo Miyerkoles.

Kabilang sa nasunog noong Biyernes ang 120 doses ng AstraZeneca at 60 doses ng Sinovac. Nagsimula umano ang sunog sa refrigerator ng mga bakuna dahil sa faulty wiring.

"Lahat ng mga vaccines namin and the total area of our second floor in RHU (Regional Health Unit) are damaged," ani Valdez.

Sa kasalukuyan, meron lamang 28 active cases ng COVID-19 ang San Nicolas kaya babalik na sa general community quarantine ang lungsod simula Miyerkoles, Setyembre 15.