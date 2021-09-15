Sputnik V 2nd dose, sinimulan nang iturok sa Navotas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Magsisimula na ngayong araw ang pagtuturok ng second dose ng Sputnik V vaccine sa Navotas. Marami na ang pumila dito sa Kaunlaran High School para sa pagbabakuna.

Inanunsyo ni Mayor Toby Tiangco na may dumating na 590 doses ng Sputnik vaccine mula sa national government. At ang uuunahin bibigyan ng second dose ay yung naturukan ng first dose noong June 21.

Limitado lang ang supply ng naturang bakuna kaya hindi rin lahat mabibigyan. Ayon sa alkalde, 1,290 ang nagpabakuna ng Sputnik sa Navotas kaya kulang pa talaga ang 590 doses ngayon.

Sa katunayan, dito lang ang nag-iisang vaccination site sa lungsod na may Sputnik, at ngayong umaga lang gagawin ito. Walang schedule pa bukas at sa susunod na araw ang Sputnik vaccination.

Ganito rin ang problema sa maraming lungsod. Maraming LGU na ang nag-abiso sa mga magpabakuna ng Sputnik first dose na mag-antay na lang muna dahil sa kakulangan ng supply mula sa Russia.

Marami ang nagtatanong at nangangamba kung epektibo pa ba ang Sputnik kung napakatagal na ang sunod na dose. Halos taong buwan na kasi ang inantay ng mga tao.

Nagsabi naman ang DOH na pwede naman maghintay hanggang anim na buwan matapos ang first dose.