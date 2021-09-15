Home  >  News

Gordon accuses Duterte of inciting to sedition

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2021 11:36 PM

The presidential legal counsel leaps to defend President Rodrigo Duterte, whose recent tirades against senators is likened by the Blue Ribbon Committee chair to inciting to sedition.

Atty. Salvador Panelo claims Senate probes led by Sen. Richard Gordon are the one committing that crime. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2021
