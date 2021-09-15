Home  >  News

ANC

Comelec to hold filing of COCs for national positions at Sofitel tent

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2021 11:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' poll body is taking steps to address the threat of COVID-19 in the upcoming filing of certificates of candidacies and the conduct of the 2022 elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Comelec   Commission on Elections   Certificate of Candidacy   Halalan 2022   2022 elections  