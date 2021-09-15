Home  >  News

Duterte dawit sa Pharmally deals kaya todo-batikos sa Senate probe: Gordon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2021 10:51 PM

Kumbinsido si Sen. Richard Gordon na may papel si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa umano'y maanomalyang pagbili ng gobyerno ng PPEs noong 2020 sa Pharmally. Aniya, tila may ayaw mabuking ang Pangulo kaya patuloy ang pagbatikos niya sa imbestigasyon. Sa kabila nito, iginiit ng mga senador na 'di sila patitinag sa mga patutsada ni Duterte lalo't bilyon-bilyon ang halaga ng mga kontrata. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 15 Setyembre 2021

