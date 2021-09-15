Watch more on iWantTFC

A Cebu City official on Wednesday said it had the backing of business leaders in banning dine-in services for people who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccines, a policy that the interior department is looking into.

"Iyong sinasabing mayroong nagrereklamo, concern, mayroon. But if you’re talking about… the business sector itself, galing sa kanila ‘yon," said Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama.

(There are complaints, concern. But if you’re talking about… the business sector itself, that policy originated from them.)

"We all are one in consultation with each other to put up this executive order… From the point of view ng chamber of commerce… including even the hotels, restaurants, it is practically inviting more economic activities," he said in a televised public briefing.

Home to about 960,000 people, Cebu City has used some 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses, said Rama.

"Hindi naman pupuwede na maraming-marami na ang nagpapabakuna tapos napoproblema ‘yong… hindi magpapabakuna," he said. "Kahit nga mayroong bakuna, mai-infected ka pa rin… Bakunado ka na, katabi mo hindi, e nagdala ng virus, tamaan ka pa rin."



(It is not right for the vaccinated to have problems because of the unvaccinated. Even though you are already vaccinated, you can still be infected. If you're vaccinated, seated next to an unvaccinated person who have the virus, you'll still be hit.)

But Rama clarified unvaccinated residents can still enter Cebu City's malls and markets.

"‘Pag wala kayong ginagawa, just stay at home. Tapos kung hindi kayo nagpapabakuna pa, ‘wag kayong alis nang alis, except ‘yong mga essential," he urged residents.

(If you are doing nothing, just stay home. And if you are not yet vaccinated, don't keep leaving, except for essential purposes.)

Rama said he hoped the interior department would not overturn the no vaccine, no dine-in rule, given the city's COVID-19 figures are improving.

Cebu City has tallied 40,396 coronavirus infections, of which 1,172 were active as of Sept. 14, according to the health department's online tracker.