TV Patrol

Isang metrong physical distancing sa business establishments mananatili

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2020 09:21 PM

Bahagyang niluwagan ang ilang protocols kontra COVID-19 sa workplace o lugar paggawa para mas maraming negosyo ang makasunod. Pero nilinaw ng Department of Trade and Industry na hindi gaya sa mga pampublikong transportasyon, ipatutupad pa rin ang isang metrong physical distancing sa business establishments. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Martes, 15 Setyembre 2020

