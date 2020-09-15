Duterte call for more coronavirus beds ‘not a simple matter’: doctor
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 15 2020 11:41 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus updates, COVID-19 updates, pandemic, COVID, COVID latest, coronavirus latest, Philippines coronavirus, Philippines news
- /entertainment/09/15/20/marian-riveras-daughter-zia-is-a-fan-of-sarah-geronimo
- /life/09/15/20/jeremy-jauncey-meets-pia-wurtzbachs-family-in-uk
- /entertainment/09/15/20/dimples-romana-shares-virtual-date-with-friends-kathryn-bernardo-julia-montes
- /entertainment/09/15/20/look-jana-agoncillo-starts-building-their-family-home
- /entertainment/09/15/20/look-patrick-garcia-gets-birthday-surprise-from-family