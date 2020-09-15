Duterte call for more coronavirus beds ‘not a simple matter’: doctor

A group of health workers said Tuesday that increasing beds in private hospitals for coronavirus patients, as President Rodrigo Duterte requested, is “not a simple matter.”

Additional coronavirus beds will require more health workers to man them and authorities have to address first the current “significant strain” on its pandemic manpower, said Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19’s Dr. Anna Ong-Lim.

“The appeal is certainly welcome. We just need to realize that it’s not just a simple matter of physically providing more beds,” she told ANC.

Duterte on Monday appealed to private hospitals to increase their beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients as the number of infections continued to rise.

“The infections vary. In some cases, and in some provinces or cities, there's a fast recovery rate, while others are lagging behind, and probably this is because 'yung prior infection na hindi na-detect during the height of the pandemic," he said.

(Probably this is because of prior infections that were not detected during the height of the pandemic.)

Around 45 percent of COVID-19 beds nationwide were occupied as of Sunday, according to the health department's website.

On Monday, the Philippines reported 259 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in a single day, as the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases swelled to over 265,000.

ANC, Sept. 15, 2020