Doctor says lack of manpower in private hospitals must be addressed first

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2020 10:14 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte called on private hospitals to increase their bed capacity for coronavirus patients. But a group of health professionals asserts the lack of manpower in the health sector is a more pressing matter. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2020
