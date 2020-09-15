Doctor says lack of manpower in private hospitals must be addressed first
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 15 2020 10:14 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 bed capacity, health workers
- /video/news/09/15/20/palace-says-duque-not-yet-in-the-clear-from-possible-charges-over-philhealth-mess
- /news/09/15/20/locsin-shares-plan-to-revive-a-bureau-in-dfa-dedicated-to-phs-sabah-claim
- /news/09/15/20/tagum-city-may-community-transmission-ng-covid-19-task-force
- /video/news/09/15/20/isang-metrong-physical-distancing-sa-business-establishments-mananatili
- /sports/09/15/20/basketball-jimmy-alapag-flies-out-to-us-with-family-eyeing-fresh-start-report-says