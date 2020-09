Coronavirus-hit PNPA on lockdown until Friday

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine National Police Academy is on lockdown until Sept. 18 after hundreds of its cadets caught the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

A total of 232 cadets and 11 personnel tested positive this week for the pathogen that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, said PNPA Public Information Office chief Lt. Col. Bryon Allatog.

Most of the COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and are staying in 5 isolation facilities inside the PNPA. Their close contacts are also quarantined, he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

“The PNP command assures the families of these cadets that the leadership will take care of these cadets,” he said.

Watch the officer's full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 15, 2020