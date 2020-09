10,000 gov't jobs up for grabs in online career fair: CSC

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Some 10,000 plantilla posts in 700 government agencies nationwide are available for jobseekers in an online job fair, the Civil Service Commission said Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Filipinos jobless.

The government is looking to hire the following, said CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada: engineers, information technology personnel, guidance counselors, health officers, research specialists, procurement officers, accountant, lawyers, administrative officers, investment specialists, therapists, nurses, and revenue officers, among others.

The careers fair, a tie-up with Jobstreet.com, will run until Friday, Lizada told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Applicants need to create an account with the site and fill out a personal data sheet. They will be directed after to the CSC website for the next steps. Jobseekers are encouraged to apply for multiple posts, she said.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 15, 2020