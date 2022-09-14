PhilHealth allays fears, says reserve fund still at P188.4-B

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – State health insurer PhilHealth on Wednesday said it still has P188.4 billion in reserve funds, after earlier telling lawmakers their actuarial life may only last until 2027.

PhilHealth officer-in-charge Eli Dino Santos told lawmakers on Monday that PhilHealth was dying, but retracted his statement after Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo questioned his pronouncement that they need support from the national government, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for the fund to last beyond the next five years.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, PhilHealth Senior Manager and Deputy Spokesperson Rey Balena said the public has no reason to be concerned about their health insurance.

“Yun pong mga napag-usapan kahapon tungkol po sa actuarial life ano po, eto naman po ay masasabi natin na estimate o pagtantiya lang, may mga assumptions po ‘no, o kaya ang tawag natin sa assumptions mga matalino na palagay na ginagawa po para bahagi yan nag ating risk assessment,” he explained.

(These discussion about our actuarial life are only estimates, assumptions--intelligent guesses, so to speak, as part of our risk assessment.)

“Napakahalaga po kasi nito para habang maaga ay, gabay kasi ito ano, gabay o guide para gagawin na natin yung mga action na kinakailangan para mapanatili natin yung katatagan ng ating program,” he added.

(These are important because this serves as our guide in planning the next steps to take to ensure the longevity of our funds.)

“Yung ating reserbang pondo, sa ngayon, ay umaabot po ng, kung hindi ako nagkakamali, ay yan ay P188.4 billion,” he said.

(Our reserves funds are, if I'm not mistaken, still at P188.4 billion.)

“Ang ibig lang sabihin ay kung ngayon lahat tayo ay hindi na magbabayad ng kontribusyon, halimbawa, hindi tayo magbabayad, wala na rin papasok na subsidy sa pamahalaan, kung wala na tayong gagawin ay yan talaga (2027) ang aabutin ng ating reserve fund. Pero palagay niyo po ba mangayayari yun? Hindi po,” he stressed.

(What the assumptions are saying is that, if people stop paying contributions, if government won't subisidize us, if we won't do anything, then the funds will only last till 2027. But do you think that will happen? No.)

“Tuloy-tuloy naman ang suporta ng mga miyembro, tuloy-tuloy po ang pagre-remit ng mga members at ng employer, at ang national government ay committed na taon-taon magbibigay ng subsidy. Bahagi yan ng itinadhana ng Universal Healthcare Law,” Balena added.

(Our members continue to make contributions, employers remit funds to us, national government is committed to give us subsidy year after year under the Universal Healthcare Law.)

The official also said they are working on improving collections and strengthening anti-fraud measures to further improve the agency’s fund life.

--TeleRadyo, 14 September 2022