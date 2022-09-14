Home  >  News

PH House panel poses no questions, swiftly ends OVP budget hearing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 11:32 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A swift approval of her House allies of the budget proposal for the Office of the Vice-President Sara Duterte. But the budget for the education department, which Duterte concurrently heads, went under tougher scrutiny. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   OVP   Office of the Vice President   Sara Duterte   2023 budget  