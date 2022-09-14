Home > News PH House panel poses no questions, swiftly ends OVP budget hearing ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2022 11:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A swift approval of her House allies of the budget proposal for the Office of the Vice-President Sara Duterte. But the budget for the education department, which Duterte concurrently heads, went under tougher scrutiny. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight OVP Office of the Vice President Sara Duterte 2023 budget /news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf/entertainment/09/15/22/marco-gumabao-to-star-in-series-shot-in-singapore/entertainment/09/15/22/rochelle-pangilinan-joins-coco-jodi-movie/entertainment/09/15/22/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-enjoy-thailand-vacation/overseas/09/15/22/ukraines-zelenskyy-unhurt-after-car-accident