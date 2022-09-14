Home > News Confidential funds ng DepEd inusisa ng minorya sa Kamara ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2022 08:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Sa loob lang nang ilang minuto, walang naging tanong at tinapos agad ng House appropriations committee ang pagdinig para sa 2023 budget ni Vice President Sara Duterte. Ipinaliwanag naman ni Duterte bilang kalihim ng Department of Education ang mga dapat pondohan sa sektor. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Setyembre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news Kamara House of Representatives House hearing 2023 budget Department of Education Office of the Vice President confidential funds Sara Duterte /overseas/09/15/22/chance-for-peace-minimal-un-chief-says-after-putin-call/entertainment/09/15/22/look-criza-taa-marks-18th-birthday-with-shoot/sports/09/15/22/football-haaland-haunts-dortmund-as-man-city-win/business/09/15/22/cash-remittances-up-23-percent-in-july-bsp/sports/09/15/22/serena-says-bradys-un-retirement-really-cool-trend