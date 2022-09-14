Home  >  News

Confidential funds ng DepEd inusisa ng minorya sa Kamara

Posted at Sep 14 2022 08:37 PM

Sa loob lang nang ilang minuto, walang naging tanong at tinapos agad ng House appropriations committee ang pagdinig para sa 2023 budget ni Vice President Sara Duterte. Ipinaliwanag naman ni Duterte bilang kalihim ng Department of Education ang mga dapat pondohan sa sektor. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Setyembre 2022

