Lawyer urges Duterte to release SALNs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2021 10:50 PM

A Filipino lawyer makes a last-ditch attempt to secure President Rodrigo Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth by taking his request to no less than the chief executive himself. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2021
