Lawmaker uncovers 3 other PS-DBM transactions with Pharmally

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2021 10:13 PM

An Immigration lookout bulletin is issued for persons linked to the Pharmally deal being investigated in the Senate.

That's as the Senate inquire unearths 3 other government contracts with the controversial firm. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2021
