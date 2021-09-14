Home  >  News

Duterte orders Cabinet to get his consent before attending probes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2021 10:03 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte now required his Cabinet officials to get his consent before they attend any congressional probe.

Duterte gave the order while complaining of the Senate inquiry into alleged overpriced purchases of pandemic supplies by the health and budget departments. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2021
 
