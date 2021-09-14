Home  >  News

3 sitio sa Batangas nananatiling isolated dahil sa Bagyong Jolina

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2021 11:39 AM

MAYNILA—Nananatiling isolated ang 3 sitio sa Barangay Talahib Pandayan, Batangas City matapos ang paghagupit ng Bagyong Jolina.

Ayon kay Talahib Pandayan Barangay Chairman Mike Macalalad, nasira ang mga kalsada at river control sa Sitio Tibig, Binulihan at Maanunang.

"Hindi namin inaasahan na ganiyan kalakas ang bagyo na kaniyang iiwan sa amin. Mas malakas pa sa Bagyong Quinta at Rolly," aniya sa panayam sa Teleradyo Martes.

Nasa 800 katao sa 3 sitio ang kailangan na mabigyan ng ayuda, dagdag ni Macalalad.

Nakapaghanda umano ang barangay pero hindi inaasahan ang lakas ng hagupit ng Bagyong Jolina.
