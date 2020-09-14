Home  >  News

Roque says Pemberton to face court martial in US

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 10:46 PM

US authorities vowed to continue looking into the crime of pardoned killer Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton even after his deportation from the Philippines. 

Human rights groups, meanwhile, reject Malacañang's claim the country remains a safe space for the LGBT community following Pemberton's release. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2020
