PH beefs up efforts to revive domestic tourism amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 10:56 PM

The Philippines' tourism department beefs up strategies to revive domestic tourism against the backdrop of a pandemic. This report tells us about the agency's latest efforts from allowing staycations to kickstarting so-called travel bubbles. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2020
