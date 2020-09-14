Home  >  News

Lawmakers question Duterte office's proposed intelligence funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 10:12 PM

As both chambers of Congress continue scrutinizing the proposed 2021 budget, Palace officials go on the hot seat as House lawmakers question the Duterte office's proposed intelligence funds.

Others are meanwhile pushing for a higher budget for the Office of the Vice President. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2020
 
