Lacson recommends removal of questionable items under 'Build, Build, Build' funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 10:42 PM

Senator Panfilo Lacson continues to question the budget of the public works department. Lacson said removing some questionable projects from the Duterte administration's infrastructure push could shave off half a trillion pesos from next year's proposed spending plan. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2020
