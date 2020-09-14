Home  >  News

Gov't eases mandatory physical distancing in public vehicles

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 10:06 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine government attracts criticism anew over its decision to ease the mandatory physical distancing in public vehicles. 

Metro Manila mayors said they were not consulted in the move, while health experts warned it could hurt the country's gains in the fight against COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   physical distancing public transport   COVID-19   coronavirus   physical distancing  