Cemetery closure for 'Undas' will avert 'disaster in the making': ex-gov't adviser

The closure of cemeteries during the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day will avert a "disaster in the making" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a former adviser of the national task force on COVID-19 response said Monday.

"We know that public gatherings will make the virus happy. The virus can jump from one person to the other... This is a disaster in the making," said Dr. Tony Leachon.

ANC, Sept. 14, 2020