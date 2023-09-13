Taiwan needs 800,000 teachers, farmers, construction workers: MECO

Watch more on iWantTFC



Taiwan is going to need a lot of workers come December, with job openings for English teachers, hospitality workers , caregivers and more, Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday.

"Sa ngayon pa lang ang kailangan nila ay 28,000 workers pero by December they will officially announce na nangangailangan sila ng 800,000 workers - hospitality workers, caregivers, teachers, farmers, construction workers," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said teachers in Taiwan earn as much as P100,000 a month even before passing the board. "Kung certified ka na is P150,000," he said.

"Ang mga benefits sa Taiwan ay napakaganda. 'Yung treatment ng mga Taiwanese employer sa kanilang workers ay napakaganda," he added.

