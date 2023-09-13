Martial law saved PH from becoming communist: Padilla

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Robin Padilla believes the declaration of martial law on September 21, 1972 saved the country from turning communist.

In a Senate hearing, Padilla said people have only heard one narrative about the events of martial law.

He noted communism was very powerful in southeast Asia during the 1970s.

"'Yung isang narrative ay ang martial law ay nagdulot ng pagliligtas sa ating bansa na tayo po ay maging communist country at marami din po tayong kasundaluhan ang nagbigay ng buhay para maligtas po ang ating bayan na tayo po ay makubkob ng mga komunista," he said.

"Kung kinikilala niyo 'yung bayani niyo diyan, meron ding bayani dito. Dapat din natin silang kilalanin."

Padilla has filed a bil declaring September 21 a nonworking holiday to celebrate the unsung heroes of martial law. However, the senator said he is willing to change his bill and make September 21 a working holiday if the labor department objects.

According to reports from global human rights watchdog Amnesty International, there were 100,000 victims of martial law, with 3,000 killed, 34,000 tortured and 70,000 arrested.

The Marcoses also amassed an estimated $5 to 10 billion, or some P500 billion, in ill-gotten wealth, based on the World Bank-United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Stolen Asset Recovery report.