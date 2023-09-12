Home  >  News

Marcos extends moratorium on agrarian beneficiaries' debt payments to 2025

Posted at Sep 13 2023 12:19 AM

Farmer beneficiaries of the Philippine agrarian reform program are given an extended moratorium on the payments for lands awarded to them. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 12, 2023
