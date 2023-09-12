Home > News Marcos extends moratorium on agrarian beneficiaries' debt payments to 2025 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Farmer beneficiaries of the Philippine agrarian reform program are given an extended moratorium on the payments for lands awarded to them. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agrarian reform program agriculture farmers agrarian reform /video/news/09/13/23/dnd-justifies-presence-of-us-aircraft-during-resupply-mission/sports/09/13/23/golf-yvon-bisera-gains-headstart-in-south-pacific/entertainment/09/12/23/ian-veneracion-ends-the-iron-heart-journey/sports/09/12/23/brownlee-newsome-glad-to-finally-suit-up-for-gilas-pilipinas/video/entertainment/09/12/23/andre-yllana-kim-baranda-bida-sa-bagong-for-the-love-episode