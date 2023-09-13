Watch more on iWantTFC



The Bureau of Immigration has barred 114 registered sex offenders from entering the Philippines since the start of 2023.

BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac made the announcement after immigration authorities barred the entry of 5 registered sex offenders in Davao, Cebu and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"Upon swiping their passports, they were identified as sex offenders so they were disallowed entry," he said.

Under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, BI said “those who have been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, which includes sex offenders, are ineligible from entering the country.”

