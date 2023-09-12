Home  >  News

Defense department justifies presence of US aircraft at recent resupply mission

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2023 12:16 AM

The Philippine defense department justified the presence of a US aircraft at their latest resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

This, as the Philippine Coast Guard claimed there are Filipinos supporting Beijing's disinformation campaign about the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 12, 2023
