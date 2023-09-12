Defense department justifies presence of US aircraft at recent resupply mission
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 13 2023 12:16 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /sports/09/13/23/golf-yvon-bisera-gains-headstart-in-south-pacific
- /entertainment/09/12/23/ian-veneracion-ends-the-iron-heart-journey
- /sports/09/12/23/brownlee-newsome-glad-to-finally-suit-up-for-gilas-pilipinas
- /video/entertainment/09/12/23/andre-yllana-kim-baranda-bida-sa-bagong-for-the-love-episode
- /news/09/12/23/ph-catholic-church-may-soon-have-married-deacons