Senators dispute Blue Ribbon report on sugar importation mess
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 13 2022 11:44 PM

The minority bloc of the Philippine Senate wants Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez to be held liable for a botched sugar importation plan of the government. They issued a report disputing the findings of a Senate panel that absolved Rodriguez of blame in the controversy. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022