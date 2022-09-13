Home  >  News

Senators dispute Blue Ribbon report on sugar importation mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 11:44 PM

The minority bloc of the Philippine Senate wants Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez to be held liable for a botched sugar importation plan of the government.

They issued a report disputing the findings of a Senate panel that absolved Rodriguez of blame in the controversy. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022
