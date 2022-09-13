Home > News Filipinos in crowded shopping places urged to wear face masks ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2022 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The private sector welcomes the easing of face mask rules in the Philippines. But the country’s top health official urges vulnerable groups to be cautious in exercising the new policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus face mask policy DOH /sports/09/15/22/ph-u-19-boys-fall-to-oman-in-afc-asian-cup-qualifiers/video/business/09/15/22/ph-transport-group-hits-grabs-acquisition-of-moveit/news/09/15/22/2023-ovp-budget-not-yet-passed-lawmaker-clarifies/news/09/15/22/ovp-mulls-charges-over-claims-on-saras-chopper-use/sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season