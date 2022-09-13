Home  >  News

Filipinos in crowded shopping places urged to wear face masks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 11:53 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The private sector welcomes the easing of face mask rules in the Philippines.

But the country’s top health official urges vulnerable groups to be cautious in exercising the new policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   face mask policy   DOH  