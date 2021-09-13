Home  >  News

Senators ask how Pharmally delivered face masks ahead of order

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:28 PM

More questionable aspects of the health department's purchases, from a Chinese firm helped by President Rodrigo Duterte's former economic adviser, Michael Yang.

Senator are seeking ang immigration watch order for Yang after he skipped Monday's hearing into the deal with Pharmally Pharmaceutical. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2021
 
