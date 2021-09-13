Home  >  News

More cities in Metro Manila open COVID-19 vaccination registration for minors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:36 PM

More cities in Metro Manila allow minors to register for COVID-19 jab. But it remains to be seen when the inoculation drive for the age group will begin. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2021
