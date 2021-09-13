Mga negosyo humirit na isaalang-alang sila sa bagong quarantine system
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 13 2021 08:14 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, quarantine, community quarantine, negosyo, negosyante, IATF, hanapbuhay
- /business/09/13/21/ph-ceos-dissatisfied-with-vaccine-rollout-survey
- /sports/09/13/21/tnc-to-release-pinoy-roster-into-free-agency-on-sept-15
- /news/09/13/21/ilang-ncr-lgu-nagbukas-na-ng-vaccination-registration-para-sa-mga-kabataan
- /overseas/09/13/21/gunmen-attack-nigerian-prison-free-240-inmates
- /overseas/09/13/21/taliban-breaking-promises-including-over-women-says-un