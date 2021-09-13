Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga negosyo humirit na isaalang-alang sila sa bagong quarantine system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 08:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tatlong araw na lang ay magpapatupad na ang pamahalaan ng bagong community quarantine classification sa bansa. Ayon sa IATF, plantsado na ang guidelines patungkol dito pero hihintayin pa ang pag-aprub ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Humirit naman ang mga negosyante na isaalang-alang ang kapakanan nila lalo't hindi sila nabibigyan ng anumang ayuda ng gobyerno. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Lunes, 13 Setyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   quarantine   community quarantine   negosyo   negosyante   IATF   hanapbuhay  