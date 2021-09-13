Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The guidelines on Metro Manila's proposed alert levels and granular lockdown policy have been finalized and will be presented later Monday before the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19, an official said.

A technical working group composed of doctors, economists, local officials, and lawyers finalized the details in a meeting Saturday, said Benhur Abalos, chairman of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

"Ito ay inter-agency, halo-halo—may doctor, may ekonomista, meron sa local government, meron sa legal so talagang hihimayin yan at yun ang ipe-present mamaya," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's inter-agency, it's composed of doctors, economists, someone from local government and legal so it will be examined and presented later.)

Metro Manila mayors earlier asked policymakers to consider the "real situation on the ground" as most patients in hospitals are not from the city where they were admitted, Abalos said.

"Sana himayin nilang maigi ang detalye para di naman kawawa ang mga LGUs (local government units)," he said.

(We hope they will look closely into the details so LGUs won't suffer.)

The IATF meeting is scheduled 10 a.m. Monday, he added.

Cities in the capital region would be placed under only one alert level for the first 2 weeks of the system's pilot implementation beginning Sept. 16, government earlier said.

Alert levels will only be used in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ). Meantime, 2-week granular lockdowns may be limited to several houses, a building, street or a barangay.