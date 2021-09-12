Libreng sakay sa EDSA bus carousel, muling ipapatupad

Watch more on iWantTFC

Magandang balita ngayong Lunes, unang araw ng work week, aarangkada na muli ang libreng sakay sa EDSA Bus Carousel.

Ang libreng sakay ay bahagi ng phase 2 ng service contracting program ng Department of Transportation at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board na inilunsad noong Biyernes, sept 10.

Ikinatuwa ito ng mga minimum wage earners na mga pasahero gaya ni Tatay Teofilo at Tatay Ronald na pawang mga construction worker.

Karaniwang naglalaro sa 13 hanggang 61 pesos ang one way fare sa EDSA Carousel, kaya malaking tipid rin para sa kanila ang pagbabalik ng libreng pamasahe.

Alas kwatro impunto kaninang madaling araw nang magumpisang magbiyahe ang mga bus dahil na rin sa maagang dagsa ng mga pasahero.

No face shield no. face mask no ride policy pa rin, at 50 percent capacity pa rin sa bawat mga bus. Katumbas yan na 20-30 pasahero kada bus lang, para maipatupad ang physical distancing.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Sept. 13, 2021