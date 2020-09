Baguio to conduct tourism bubble 'dry run': mayor

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - Baguio City will conduct a "dry run" of its tourism bubble with Ilocos region this week, its mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city is arranging procedures and tests for tourists from the said region.

"We’re getting ready. Pero, siyempre, lahat ng darating na turista from Region 1 will have to undergo certain procedures and tests," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We’re getting ready. But of course, all tourists from Region 1 will have to undergo certain procedures and tests.)

Tourists will undergo triage and antigen test for coronavirus which will be valid for 5 days, Magalong said.